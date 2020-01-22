The initial plan was to sign Pelle to the 15-man roster or release him after his 45 days. The Sixers had been stretching those days out by recalling him only on game days when needed. They still have those two choices, and they also can keep him on the Delaware Blue Coats until the end of the NBA G League season, At that point, in late March, he could play with the Sixers until the end of the NBA regular season. However, as a two-way player, he would not be eligible for the playoffs.