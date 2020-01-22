TORONTO — Norvel Pelle’s two-way contract with the 76ers will expire at the end of the night.
The Sixers have decided to activate the reserve center for Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. It will be the 45th and final day the team is allowed to have him on the NBA roster because of his two-day deal.
“You got back and look at the importance of the game,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of activating Pelle for Wednesday’s game. "You starting, like, weighing the games. As an organization, you judge a Toronto game would be more important than a Laker game for the obvious East Coast standing reasons.
“I think that had something to do with it.”
The Sixers (29-16) are in the fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the third-place Raptors (29-14).
The initial plan was to sign Pelle to the 15-man roster or release him after his 45 days. The Sixers had been stretching those days out by recalling him only on game days when needed. They still have those two choices, and they also can keep him on the Delaware Blue Coats until the end of the NBA G League season, At that point, in late March, he could play with the Sixers until the end of the NBA regular season. However, as a two-way player, he would not be eligible for the playoffs.
Pelle is averaging 2.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 11.1 minutes in 13 appearances this season with the Sixers. He had a career-high four blocks against the New York Knicks in his debut back on Nov. 29. The 26-year-old also has recorded three blocks in a game twice.
In addition being the team’s best rim protector, Pelle excels at rolling to the basket in pick-and-rolls. And despite being slender, the 6-foot-10, 235-pounder has held his own in the paint.
“I think there’s been a physicality that has impressed me,” Brown said.
His going to the G League or being released would leave the shorthanded Sixers at a huge disadvantage, considering he’s moved ahead of Kyle O’Quinn on the depth chart while starting center Joel Embiid remains sidelined with a finger injury.
The Sixers realize his impact. So don’t be surprised if they make a roster move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline to make room for Pelle.