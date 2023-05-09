Backup center Paul Reed wants to remain a Sixer

BOSTON — Paul Reed wants to continue his NBA career as a member of the 76ers.

“If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure,” the backup center said Tuesday. “I really would like to come back.”

The third-year player is having a career season in the final year of his contract. He’ll become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Sixers can match any offer sheet he receives.

» READ MORE: With Joel Embiid out, Paul Reed stepped up when Sixers needed him most: ‘I know what I can do’

Advertisement

The 23-year-old averaged 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 steal, 0.7 block and 10.9 minutes in 69 games with two starts this season.

With Joel Embiid sidelined with a sprained right knee, Reed started at center in the Sixers’ first-round series-clinching victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4.

He finished with 10 points and career-high 15 rebounds — including eight offensive boards, tying a career high — along with two assists, one steal, and a block.

With Embiid still sidelined, Reed started against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He had 10 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block.

The former power forward out of DePaul says he is not surprised by his success.

“This is stuff I already knew about myself,” Reed said. “You know, I’m ready to step up to the moment, be clutch when I need to. And like a lot of people, pressure can bust pipes. But for me, I feel like pressure turns me into a diamond.”

Reed has developed a court awareness that was not present in his first two seasons. He also has matured as a player under the tough love and constructive criticism from teammate P.J. Tucker. In the past, Reed would look to score, no matter the situation, after grabbing an offensive rebound. Now, he’s looking to outlet the ball to three-point shooters on the perimeter.

“This year, I feel like I grew the most out of any of my years being in the NBA,” he said.