Phil Jabour is taking his basketball knowledge to the Sacramento Kings.
The 76ers director of scouting is joining the Kings front office as vice president of player personnel, a league source said. Jabour has been Sixers scouting director since August 2019. Overall, he spent six years with the team after being hired as director of scouting development in September 2014. Jabour held that post for three seasons before serving as a scout for two seasons and eventually being elevated to director of scouting.
The Sixers hired Jabour after a two-year stint with the Orlando Magic. He had spent his first five years in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
The Kings also hired former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox as assistant GM and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul Johnson as director of basketball operations. Last week, they hired former New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry as associate head coach. Gentry was a Sixers assistant-coaching candidate.
The Kings posted a 31-41 record this past season, finishing 12th in the Western Conference in a season shortened and altered because of COVID-19. Sacramento’s last postseason appearance came during the 2005-06 season.