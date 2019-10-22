NBA.com’s synergy stats have 11 different play types, two of which I removed (put backs and miscellaneous) from this analysis. By analyzing how efficient they are at specific play types and how often they use them compared to the rest of the league, we can start to understand the starters and overall team’s strengths and deficiencies. Some of these nine main play types (listed below) should be familiar, some might not be. I’ve tried to include players who are known for these types of plays as a reference: