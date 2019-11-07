SALT LAKE CITY -- On a night when one 76ers All-Star returned, they lost another one.
Ben Simmons left the Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter with a minor AC joint sprain in his right should and did not return. He’ll be re-evaluated on Thursday in Denver.
The All-Star point guard suffered the shoulder injury in the first quarter.
With 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the quarter, he received an entry pass in the high post. He spun to his right to make a move. His right shoulder banged into Royce O’Neale, the defender.
After the contact, Simmons held his shoulder and tried to shake it off. He wore what looked like a heating pad on it while on the bench after checking out late in the quarter.
Simmons checked back into the game with 6:56 left in the half. However, he checked himself out of the game during a break in action at the 5:20 mark, walking straight to the locker room. Before leaving the game, Simmons had a tough time moving his right arm.
He had two points on 1-for-2 shooting to go with two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes of action. Simmons came into the game averaging 15.0 points, 7.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid returned against the Utah Jazz after serving a two-game suspension for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30.