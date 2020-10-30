Brian Adams, who worked with new 76ers head coach Doc Rivers in two previous stops, has been hired as an assistant coach by the Sixers.
A source confirmed the hiring, first reported by ESPN.
The last two seasons, Adams was head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team, the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Adams worked six seasons in the Clippers organization. Rivers was the Clippers' head coach for the last seven.
Before becoming the G League coach, Adams served three seasons as the Clippers' video scouting director and one as the Clippers' head video coordinator, in his first year with the team. Before going to the Clippers, Adams was a college assistant coach for two seasons at Harvard and another at Marist.
Adams spent five seasons with the Boston Celtics, beginning in 2005. Rivers was the Celtics' head coach during his five seasons, when Adams was a member of the video staff.
Adams joins an experienced staff of assistant coaches for the Sixers that includes former Memphis and Sacramento head coach Dave Joerger, former NBA point guard and longtime assistant Sam Cassell, and Dan Burke, an assistant with the Indiana Pacers from 1997 until this past season.
In addition, Rivers is retaining Eric Hughes for his coaching staff, according to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.
Hughes was a player development coach last season and is a former assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.
On Friday the Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of former Sixers assistants Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka as assistant coaches. D’Antoni was a leading candidate for the Sixers' head coaching job until Rivers became available
.