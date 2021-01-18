The 76ers announced Monday that they are now accepting applications for their Buy Black Program, developed to promote local Black-owned businesses and provide them with marketing consultation, advertising value, educational programs and additional tools.
According to David Gould, Sixers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer, two to four businesses will be chosen to receive the primary benefit of partnering with the 76ers and getting customized marketing plans.
All businesses that apply will receive networking benefits.
“They will be able to hear from industry leaders and we are partnering with the African American Chamber of Commerce on that,” Gould said in a phone interview. “Anybody who applies will be sent resources that are being offered through some of our partners to help them access payroll protection program funds.”
Gould then outlined more benefit for all the Black-owned businesses that apply.
“We are also going to use businesses that apply as a pool to refer to one of our partners, the [local nonprofit] Enterprise Center, that has $500,000 in grant funds and is looking for local Black-owned businesses to make small grants to,” Gould said. “And we will have additional programs over the next weeks and months that will include grants and other marketing benefits so anybody who applies to this program will be eligible for that as well.”
Gould also emphasized that this program is for all Black-owned businesses of all sizes.
“Our goal is regardless if you are a local neighborhood mom and pop shop or a more established business in our market, there is something in this program for you,” he said. “We are trying to think of all the different ways to use our business and our platform to support local Black owned businesses.
Applications for the 76ers Buy Black Program will be accepted now through Feb. 2. To apply or for more information, interested businesses can visit Sixers.com/BuyBlack.