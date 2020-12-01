76ers training camp started without Danny Green.
The team agreed to acquire the sharpshooting guard along with Terrance Ferguson from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a 2025 protected first-rounder, the 34th pick of the Nov. 18 draft, and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic.
However, those players won’t be with their new teams until the trades becomes official on Dec. 8 because the league has a number of transactions to approve ahead of focusing on the Sixers-Thunder deal. That deal was agreed to four days after the Thunder had agreed to acquire Green and the 28th pick in the draft from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dennis Schroder.
Because of a technicality, the Lakers and Thunder could not officially consummate the Schroder-Green trade until Nov. 19. And that technicality has delayed the Green trade to the Sixers.
As a result, Sixers coach Doc Rivers can’t discuss the trade until Dec. 8. But in Green, the Sixers will get a cherished shooter to help open up space for All-Star cornerstones Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He’s also a great locker room presence and a proven winner with multiple NBA titles.
Green averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from three-point range during the regular reason. He struggled in the postseason. The 33-year-old even received threats via social media after missing the potential series-winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers ended up defeating the Miami Heat in six games, marking Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. He won the 2019 title as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Green shot 36.4% from three in the 2020 postseason, but he’s shooting 40.0% in 688 career regular-season games.
NBA teams are conducting individual workouts until Dec. 5. The Sixers’ first preseason game is Dec. 15 against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.