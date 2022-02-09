Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-109 setback to the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Devin Booker gets this on a night the Suns’ All-Star finished with a game-high 35 points and was a game–best plus 13. Twenty of his points came after intermission.

Worst performance: Seth Curry gets this one. The Sixers shooting guard had his worst performance of the season, finishing with three points on 1-for-9 shooting, including missing five of six three-pointers. Curry’s lone basket came in the fourth quarter.

Best defensive performance: JaVale McGee get this award. The Suns center finished with a team-high two blocks in a reserve role. He also finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in 17 minutes, 50 seconds.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled holding onto the ball. They committed 15 turnovers, which turned into 27 points for the Suns’

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They were 17-for-18 from the free-throw line, making 94.4%.