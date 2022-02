Sixers Matisse Thybulle, right, fouls Suns Devin Booker during the 3rd quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-109 setback to the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Devin Booker gets this on a night the Suns’ All-Star finished with a game-high 35 points and was a game–best plus 13. Twenty of his points came after intermission.

Worst performance: Seth Curry gets this one. The Sixers shooting guard had his worst performance of the season, finishing with three points on 1-for-9 shooting, including missing five of six three-pointers. Curry’s lone basket came in the fourth quarter.

Best defensive performance: JaVale McGee get this award. The Suns center finished with a team-high two blocks in a reserve role. He also finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in 17 minutes, 50 seconds.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled holding onto the ball. They committed 15 turnovers, which turned into 27 points for the Suns’

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They were 17-for-18 from the free-throw line, making 94.4%.