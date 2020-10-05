Asked what kind of role does he see in personnel decisions, new 76ers coach Doc Rivers said he and general manager Elton Brand will “work together.”
“That was one of the things that was so exciting about this job, to have this opportunity to work with Elton,” Rivers during Monday’s introductory Zoom news conference. "Not just on the court. I actually think it actually starts off the court. We have to get that part right. That’s exciting.
“I think Elton and I will have a chance to form an amazing partnership together, and we’ll grow from there.”
It is no surprise that Rivers will have a say in the decision-making. Bringing in a head coach of Rivers' stature might require a huge investment in terms of contract, staff, and player-personnel decisions even if the job doesn’t come with an additional title.
Rivers comes to the Sixers after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, who fired him on Sept. 28.
The Clippers acquired him in June 2013 in a trade with the Boston Celtics for an unprotected 2015 first-round draft pick. He was named coach of the Clippers and senior vice president of basketball operations.
The team promoted him to president of basketball operations/coach in June 2014. He had final say in all basketball matters. Rivers gave up his president position in August 2017, but continued to split the responsibility of basketball matters with Lawrence Frank, the executive vice president of basketball operations.