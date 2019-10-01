Joel Embiid, the 76ers franchise center, donned a braided hairstyle instead of his version of the Afro.
Just don’t ask coach Brett Brown about it.
“I should be scolded for not paying attention to hairstyles,” Brown said. “But I was just more impressed with his body and mentality, trying to just get deep catches. I really noticed that.”
Told that Brown didn’t notice that, Embiid responded that’s good.
“That means we’re focusing on winning a championship,” the center said. “That’s all we care about. I don’t think we should focus on [anything] else.”
Embiid, who dealt with tendinitis in his left knee last season, said he felt good at practice. He rehabilitated the knee this summer.
“Obviously, it will take some time to get on track and get back in the flow of the game because of limited action in the summer,” Embiid said. “It was good. I felt good. They kind of limited me a little bit, but I felt great.”
The two-time All-Star missed 14 of the final 24 regular-season games due to the tendinitis. The knee also forced him to miss Game 3 of the opening-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.