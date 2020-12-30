Coming off Sunday’s loss at Cleveland, the 76ers were looking to get back on track Tuesday night. Meanwhile, with losses to New Orleans and San Antonio, the Toronto Raptors were looking for their first win of the season.
Here are some quick takes from the Sixers’ 100-93 victory. Joel Embiid had 29 points for the Sixers, and Tobias Harris had 26. Kyle Lowry had 22 for the Raptors.
The Sixers were struggling for long stretches on offense, and Harris was keeping them in the game.
He hit a few key threes but was also aggressive taking it to the basket. Harris had a rough opening game against Washington but has played well since.
While so much has been made of the Sixers offensive spacing, the Raptors did a great job of spacing that resulted in several open looks. The Sixers struggled defending against the three-pointer, with Toronto getting many uncontested looks. Here is one of those open looks by OG Anunoby.
From about the midway point of the third quarter, the Sixers started doing a better job contesting the Raptors’ threes.
Philadelphia native Lowry will be 35 in March and appears as spry as ever. He was consistently beating the Sixers off the dribble and getting to the basket. When the defense would collapse on him, he was adept at hitting the open man, as seen on this feed to Aron Baynes.
Lowry is such a difference maker. The Sixers made a run late in the second half when Lowry was getting a rest. He came back in and led the Raptors to an eight-point lead at halftime.
Watch this pass by Lowry to Fred VanVleet. This would make any Eagles fan envious.
Unlike his first two games, when Embiid didn’t face an inordinate number of double-teams, Toronto was intent on doubling him almost every time he got the ball down low. The Raptors were often overly aggressive and Embiid continued to draw fouls. He made all 11 of his first half free throws.
In the second half when it appeared as if Toronto might pull away, Embiid was keeping the Sixers in the game. Toronto couldn’t stop him, and he was especially effective on second-chance shots.
The Sixers were in a shooting swoon, mainly from poor outside shooting. So Mike Scott took things into his own hands by driving to the basket on this play early in the second quarter.
With Furkan Korkmaz out with a groin injury, Matisse Thybulle moved up in the rotation and saw time in the first quarter. But Thybulle played only 4 minutes, 46 second in the first half.
One likely reason that he didn’t play much in the first half was his reluctance to shoot. He didn’t have a first-half field goal attempt.
Thybulle missed his first two second-half field goal attempts, both on drives and he may have lost confidence in his jumper.