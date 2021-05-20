The 76ers may not know who they’ll face in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they know when the games will be played. The NBA released the opening-round schedules at 12:42 a.m. Thursday.

The Sixers will find out their opponent for the best-of-seven, opening-round series at the conclusion of Thursday night’s second-round play-in tournament game. The Washington Wizards will host the Indiana Pacers for the right to face the Sixers (49-23) as the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed.

Game 1 of the first-round playoff series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the arena. Games 3 and 4 will be at the site of the Sixers’ opponent. Game 3 is scheduled for May 29, while Game 4 will be on May 31. The times for those two games are not set.

If need be, Game 5 will be on June 2 at the WFC, Game 6 is scheduled for June 4 on the road, and Game 7 will be on June 6 at home.

The Sixers swept their three regular-season meetings against the Wizards (34-38). They won two of their three games against the Pacers (34-38).

The winner of the series will face the victor of the series between the No. 4 seed New York Knicks and No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks in the second round.

