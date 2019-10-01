In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey, The Athletic’s Michael Lee, and 97.5 FM’s Devon Givens dissect some of the major story lines from Monday’s 76ers media day.
The trio talk about the Sixers’ embracing expectations and what could stand in the way of obtaining them. They discuss Joel Embiid’s lofty goals and weight loss, among other things pertaining the two-time All-Star center. And they end the podcast talking about Ben Simmons’ disappointing end to last season, his newfound love for the game, and desire to be the best defender on the team.