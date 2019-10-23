Defense: This might be the best defensive backcourt in the NBA. Richardson was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with Miami for Butler. While Butler had a reputation as a top defender, there were several times in the playoffs when he didn’t appear up to par. Meanwhile, Richardson has the ability to be an All-Defensive Team player. He will be the primary defender of point guards. It’s an important role because the Sixers’ next best defender against point guards would likely be Simmons, and he will have a major responsibility running the offense.