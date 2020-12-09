Keith Pompey says the 76ers being mentioned as a trade destination for James Harden just won’t go away.
Pompey also talks about Danny Green’s impact on the Sixers. He ends the podcast talking about Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott returning to practice after being sidelined with COVID-19.
Related stories
- Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott participate in non-contact drills after being sidelined with COVID-19
- The Sixers’ Mike Scott hopes his second time playing for Doc Rivers will be better than his first
- In Danny Green, Sixers get a veteran with a knack for playing off elite talent, winning NBA championships