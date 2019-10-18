Ben Simmons will miss his second consecutive game because of lower-back tightness when the 76ers host the Washington Wizards on Friday night in a preseason finale at the Wells Fargo Center.
The point guard would have been available to play had it been a regular-season game. The Sixers are just taking a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, reserve swingman James Ennis III, who is dealing with a strained right calf, is available to play against the Wizards. Reserve point guard Raul Neto is questionable with tightness in his left hamstring.
Simmons dealt with back tightness last season. The All-Star noticed tightness during and after Sunday‘s game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. He and Ennis sat out Tuesday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center for precautionary reasons.
Simmons averaged 13 points, a team-leading 7.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.7 steals to go with 3.7 turnovers in three preseason games.
Ennis is averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Neto averages 4.3 points and 2.8 assists in 10 minutes, 3 seconds of action.
The Sixers are 4-0 in the preseason and will open the regular season Wednesday against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo. The Wizards are 2-2.