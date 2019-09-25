76ers coach Brett Brown talked of lofty expectations for the season on Wednesday.
“I want to get the No. 1 seed” for the NBA playoffs, Brown said during a luncheon at the Attico Rooftop restaurant in Center City.
The Sixers are expected to contend with the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference’s top seed this season. The Sixers, Bucks and the Western Conference’s Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be among the favorites to win the NBA title.
The Sixers are coming off a 52-30 campaign and made their second consecutive second-round postseason appearance last season. Kawhi Leonard’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the Sixers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Sixers no longer have starters Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick from that squad. However, they replaced them with four-time all-star Al Horford and Josh Richardson and upgraded their bench. They also re-signed Tobias Harris.