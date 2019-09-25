Haywood Highsmith is rejoining the 76ers.
A former Sixers two-way player signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team on Wednesday.
He is likely a candidate to play for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Highsmith will receive a training camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if they are waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.
Wednesday’s transaction comes after the Sixers waived him from his two-way deal on June 24. Highsmith and the team were still in good standing, as the swingman played for its summer-league team in July.
Highsmith averaged 1.8 points and eight minutes in five appearances with the Sixers last season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder averaged 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game with the Blue Coats.
The Baltimore native came to the Sixers organization as a three-and-D specialist out of Division II Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia last summer.