He is likely a candidate to play for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Highsmith will receive a training camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if they are waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.