James Ennis will remain a key part of the 76ers’ rotation.
The reserve swingman will sign a two-year, $4.1 million deal to stay with the Sixers, according to his agent, Scott Nichols. Ennis has a player option for the second year, and the team will have his Bird rights. He will be able to sign his contract after noon on Saturday.
The Ventura, Calif., native turned down more lucrative offers to remain with the Sixers.
The team acquired Ennis, who turned 29 Monday, from the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7 in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in the 2021 draft. The team waived Malachi Richardson to make room for the 6-foot-7, 210-pounder.
He became a key part in the Sixers’ rotation shortly after his acquisition. Ennis averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes in 18 regular-season games.
His level of play went up in the postseason, as he averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes.
Tuesday’s agreement came after Ennis declined the player option for $1.8 million he had for next season in May.
He was the 50th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft. The Hawks traded him to the Miami Heat on draft night. He also had stops with the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons.