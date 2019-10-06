He was hampered with tendinitis in his left knee all season and missed 14 of the team’s final 24 regular-season games. Embiid then was a regular on the Sixers’ injury report in the opening-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, missing Game 3 because of the tendinitis. And he was ill in Game 4 and Game 5 of the second-round playoff series against the Raptors.