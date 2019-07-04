Thybulle garnered both the Naismith and Pac-12 awards for defensive player of the year. He’s making a switch from zone defense in college to man-to-man as a Sixer. As one might expect, the Sixers are eager to see how he does in that area on Friday. They want to see if Thybulle understands what it takes to be a physical on-ball defender, and to get to the ball on pick-and-rolls.