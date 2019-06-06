The 76ers will continue a busy week by hosting six players for NBA pre-draft workouts at their Camden practice facility on Friday. There will also be a set of workouts Saturday.
Players who will attend on Friday are: Bryce Brown (Auburn), Christ Koumadje (Florida State), Adam Mokoka (KK Mega Basket), Zach Norvell, Jr. (Gonzaga), Josh Sharma (Stanford) and Justin Simon (St. John’s).
Here is a rundown of the players:
Bryce Brown, Auburn (6-foot-3, 198 pounds): This season, he averaged 15.9 points and shot 41 percent from three-point range as a senior for the Tigers. He also averaged 17 points in the NCAA Tournament, where the Tigers advanced to the Final Four before suffering a 63-62 loss to eventual champion Virginia.
Christ Koumadje, Florida State (7-4, 268): As a senior he averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebound and 1.4 blocked shots in 15.5 minutes per game. His defense is well ahead of his offensive game.
Adam Mokoka, KK Mega Basket (6-5, 190): The Paris native turns 21 on July 18. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 per minutes for his team that plays in Belgrade, Serbia. Mokoka shot 31 percent from three-point range and 65.3 percent from the foul line this past season.
Zach Norvell, Jr., Gonzaga (6-5, 205):He averaged 14.9 points as a redshirt sophomore last season and led the West Coast Conference with 97 three-pointers, shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 3.1 assists.
Josh Sharma, Stanford (7-0, 230): He started 24 of 31 games as a senior and averaged 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 22.2 minutes per game. With his height, blocking shots is his forte.
Justin Simon, St. John’s (6-5, 205): The Big East Defensive Player of the year as a redshirt junior, he ranked seventh in the Big East in steals (1.5 per game) and led the Red Storm with 22 blocked shots in 34 games. He also averaged 10.4 points and 3.2 assists.
The Sixers will select 24th in the first round. They have four second round picks: 33, 34, 42 and 54.