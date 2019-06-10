Ignas Brazdeikis, a freshman small forward from Michigan who is considered a potential second-round NBA draft choice, will be among six players at the 76ers’ predraft workout Tuesday. The Sixers will select at No. 24 in the first round and 33, 34, 42 and 54 in the second round of the June 20 draft.
Born in Lithuania, the 20-year-old Brazdeikis was a high school star in Ontario. This past season, the 6-foot-7, 220-pounder averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.7 minutes, shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range.
Here are the other players who will participate in Tuesday’s workout.
Jarrell Brantley, 6-7, 255, senior forward, College of Charleston. Brantley, who turned 23 on Friday, is third on his school’s career scoring list with 1,914 points. This past season, he averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Caleb Martin, 6-7, 200, senior forward, Nevada. Martin, who will turn 24 in September, averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals this season. He shot 33.8 percent from three-point range. He began his career at North Carolina State before spending his final two seasons at Nevada.
Jeremiah Martin, 6-3, 195, senior guard, Memphis. Martin twice topped 40 points during a sizzling month of February. He averaged 30.6 points in eight February games, highlighted by a 43-point effort in a Feb. 20 win over Tulane. Included was a 30-point performance in an 81-73 win over visiting Temple on Feb. 26. Martin will turn 23 on June 19, the day before the draft.
Jaylen Nowell, 6-4, 200, sophomore guard, Washington. A player with good range, Nowell shot 44 percent from beyond the arc this season. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes. A proven scorer, he averaged 16 points as a freshman.
Marcel Ponitka. 6-5, 180, guard, Arka Gdynia. Ponitka, who will turn 22 in August, averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 20.2 minutes per game for Arka Gdynia, a professional team in his native Poland. He appeared in 42 games, making 12 starts, and shot 35.4 percent from three-point range.