As a collective, it was never clear how that group would work in the long run, particularly with regard to the uncertain fit between Simmons and Butler. Perhaps that is why you didn’t hear much in the form of anonymous sniping from either side as it became increasingly apparent that Butler would be headed elsewhere in free agency: It seems more than possible that both Butler and the Sixers sensed that, long term, life would be far more pleasant for both parties if they each went their separate ways. One can argue that the most likely logical conclusion to the re-signing of Butler to a five-year max contract would have been the trading of Simmons somewhere down the line. At the very least, the Sixers would have had to decide that they would be open to considering the possibility should it come to that.