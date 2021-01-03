The 76ers entered Saturday with 11 consecutive wins over the Charlotte Hornets, a team that will also play in Philadelphia on Monday.
Here are some quick takes from the Sixers’ 127-112 win.
This one came early in the first quarter, with Tobias Harris continuing to show his aggressiveness taking it to the basket. What made this one more impressive is that Harris dunked on a strong shot blocker, Bismack Biyombo.
Harris also continues to be a threat from three-point range, showing great versatility to his offensive game.
With 7-foot Cody Zeller out with a broken hand, Charlotte’s biggest starter was the 6-9 Biyombo and the Hornets struggled with the Sixers’ length. The Hornets also had trouble battling on the offensive glass.
Charlotte also had several shots altered while driving to the basket, with the Hornets having difficulty shooting over the Sixers. Offensively, the Sixers had little trouble shooting over the Hornets. Ben Simmons, in the first half, had three drives over Charlotte players.
Like most teams, Charlotte wanted to double team Joel Embiid when he got the ball, but the mistake the Hornets made was doing it when he was around the three-point area. Embiid was easily able to find open teammates. The double-teaming should only happen in the post and Embiid made the Hornets pay when they did it away from the basket.
One of the few things the Hornets did well was operate the pick and roll.
Here is a perfectly executed pick and roll with P.J. Washington converting the pass from Devonte Graham.
Whether Charlotte was playing man-to-man or zone, the Hornets were allowing way too many open three-point looks by the Sixers. Part of it was the Sixers’ playing at a faster pace and beating the Hornets down the floor, combined with excellent ball movement.
Watch how open Seth Curry is open on this three-pointer off the pass from Simmons.
There wasn’t a Hornets defender anywhere close to the vicinity of Curry, who doesn’t need a lot of room to drill threes.
With his vision, few players are better at finding an open player and Simmons was doing it consistently. He had nine first-half assists and no turnovers as the Sixers led, 73-58, at intermission.
Here is an example as he feeds Tyrese Maxey for the first three-pointer of the rookie’s NBA career.
Simmons wasn’t making a lot of flashy passes, just fundamental plays to hit the open man.
On Friday, Charlotte guard Terry Rozier shot just 1-for-11 from the field and scored just six points in a 108-93 home loss to Memphis. Against the Sixers, he was unconscious, with 29 points by the end of the third quarter.
Several times it appeared the Sixers would blow the Hornets out, but Charlotte would then stay within reach. This is a young team that plays hard, but needs more consistency on both ends of the court.
