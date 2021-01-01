ORLANDO — The 76ers took the Orlando Magic behind the woodshed.
Yup, the last day of 2020 wasn’t pretty for the previously undefeated Orlando Magic, who had no answers for the Sixers.
Here is a look at some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 116-92 victory over the Magic Thursday night at the Amway Center.
Wow, someone other than Joel Embiid gets this with Embiid on the floor. Not that Embiid played bad. It’s just that Seth Curry was that good. The Sixers guard made 5 of 7 three-pointers en route to scoring 21 points.
This goes to Aaron Gordon. The Magic power forward missed seven of his eight shots to finish with six points. He did block two shots. But his horrid shooting was hard to overlook.
This has to go to Ben Simmons, even though teammates Shake Milton and Embiid both blocked two shots. Simmons had two steals and made things tough for everyone he guarded.
I had to give this to the Magic three-point shooting. They missed 21 of 28 attempts.
This goes to the Sixers making 15 of 33 three-pointers (45.5 percent). They made 10 of 17 in the first half to put the game out of reach.