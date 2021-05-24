In this podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 125-118 victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series. Pompey talks about Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid combining to score 67 points Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He also comments about Ben Simmons joining Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only Sixers to finish with at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game. Pompey also talks about the great playoff atmosphere inside the Wells Fargo Center.