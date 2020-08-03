Browder, a Black male, was 16 when he was arrested in 2010 for allegedly stealing a backpack and jailed in New York’s notorious Rikers Island for three years, two of them in solitary confinement. The case was dropped and Browder was released. However, he took his own life in 2015, due in part to the psychological damage and violence suffered at the prison, according to family members. In January 2019, New York City settled a lawsuit with the Browder family for $3.3 million over the three-year jail stint over a minor theft case that never went to trial.