SAN FRANCISCO – The 76ers are back to suffering bad losses on the road.
The latest was a 118-114 setback to the worst team in the NBA, Golden State Warriors, at Chase Center Saturday night, two days after snapping their nine-game road skid with a win at the Sacramento Kings.
The Sixers (38-25) have lost 10 of their last 11 road games and dropped to 10-24 away from home.
The team will fly to Philadelphia Sunday morning after finishing 1-3 on their California road. They suffered losses to the Los Angeles Clippers (136-130, Feb. 29) and Lakers (120-107, Tuesday) before beating the Kings on Thursday.
“There are some good things that have come out of this road trip,” coach Brett Brown said. "Losing-wise, you can’t camouflage the disappointment of losing a game [Saturday] that you want to win then get on a plane and go home.
"The closeout period, the fourth quarter, defensively, we were poor. When you look at bottom-line stuff, giving up 60 points in the paint is just a massive number. "
The Warriors shot a season-high 55% from the field en route to winning seven of their last eight home games against the Sixers. Golden State also snapped this season’s 10-game home losing streak.
Sixteen of the Warriors’ points in the paint that Brown mentioned came in the fourth quarter. Golden State also shot 66.7% and made 10 of 12 foul shots in the final quarter. The Warriors made 7 of their last 9 shots before making 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 51.7 seconds.
“It’s just frustrating,” Al Horford said of the last few minutes of the game. “We couldn’t get stops there when we needed to. They just kept scoring at will, and you know we had some really good on offense that didn’t go down. But you know just defensively we need to be better.”
The Sixers shot 38.1% in the final quarter.
They missed their final four shots and committed two closely turnovers after Tobias Harris’s three-pointer gave them a 114-113 lead with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining.
The Warriors (15-49) took the lead for good on former Villanova standout Eric Paschall’s foul shots that made it a 115-114 game with 51.7 seconds left.
The Sixers missed three shots on the ensuing possession before the ball went out of the bounds. Then Mychal Mulder hit a pair of free throws to give Golden State a 117-114 lead with 7.0 seconds left.
Philly called a timeout, but never got the play off.
Furkan Korkmaz stepped out of bounds after receiving the inbounds pass. Mulder went on to split a pair of foul shots with 5.0 seconds left to put the Warriors up, 118-114.
“Thought we put ourselves in a position to win the game,” Harris said. "It’s a missed opportunity, especially in the fourth quarter and down the stretch. So we definitely feel like it’s a missed opportunity.
“Should’ve been a road win for us. but we came out here and we lost.”
Former Drexel and Louisville standout Damion Lee paced the Warriors with 24 points. Paschall added 23. It marked the fourth time in the last five games that’s he’s scored at least 20 points and 13th time of the season. Marquese Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
Harris led the Sixers with 24 points, while Horford added 22 to go with 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Warriors could actually make a case for being more banged up than the Sixers.
There was a thought that Steph Curry, Golden State’s two-time league MVP, would play Saturday. He returned Thursday night after missing four months while rehabilitating his broken hand. However, the six-time All-Star missed Saturday’s game with the flu.
Curry’s backcourt mate and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson has been sidelined the entire season with a torn left ACL. And three-time All-Star Draymond Green (left knee soreness) missed his fifth consecutive game.
The Warriors were also without Kevon Looney (left hip soreness), Ky Bowman (right ankle sprain), and Alen Smailagic (right quadriceps contusion).
So they had a starting lineup that consisted of Lee, Mulder, Marquese Chriss, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Andrew Wiggins.
Meanwhile, the Sixers were without three key starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (pinched nerve in his lower back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder sprain), plus Josh Richardson (concussion protocol).
Simmons has missed seven games, Embiid has missed five, and Richardson sat out his third game.
As was the case in their previous two games, the Sixers had a starting lineup of Harris, Mike Scott, Horford, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton. Of the group, Harris and Horford were the only opening-night starters.
Horford was a big reason why the Sixers took a 57-55 edge into the second half.
The five-time All-Star scored 13 of his points in the first half on 6-for-7 shooting. He also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Harris had 8 points while struggling through 3-for-14 shooting.
Horford (7), Milton (9) and Robinson (8) went on to score 24 of the Sixers’ 33 third-quarter points to help their team take a 90-82 advantage into the fourth quarter.
But, taking advantage of the Sixers’ struggles against the pick-and-roll, the Warriors scored at will in the final quarter. Going with his scoring threats, Brown opted not to play standout rookie defender Matisse Thybulle in that last quarter. His defensive presence was definitely missed.
Robinson didn’t get a shot attempt and graded out at minus-11 while playing 9:39 of the fourth.
This marked the first trip back to the Bay Area for Robinson (15 points) and Alec Burks (3) since the Warriors traded them to the Sixers on Feb. 6.
The Sixers road struggles, however, appeared to be a hotter topic.
“I’m so tired of getting asked it,” Brown said. "I’m not mad. It’s your job to ask the question, and we deserve to keep getting asked that question.
“I just go through the same thing and it’s true. I bet my answer of we’ve been missing some shots is haunting and being stingy and maniacal with some defensive mistakes ends up being the formula for losing on the road.”