Doc Rivers stresses hard, smart play as Sixers approach Game 5 with Celtics

A crucial Game 5 awaits the 76ers on Tuesday night in their deadlocked Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Celtics in Boston. Sixers coach Doc Rivers acknowledged the importance of a victory, but he pointed out that it’s just as vital for the home team.

“They’re huge,” he said of winning swing games. “Game 3, Game 5, Game 7. They’re huge games. They always are.

“So it’s just a big game, but it’s a big game for both teams. It’s not bigger for one team or the other. It’s just a big game for both teams.”

» READ MORE: James Harden delivers gospel truth and Game 4 win in his best home showing with Sixers

Advertisement

A win in the 7:30 p.m. contest at TD Garden would give the Sixers a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven series. It would put them in position to close out the series Thursday in Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center. A loss could lead to the Celtics closing out the series on Thursday.

But recent history hasn’t been on the Sixers’ side when it comes to Game 5 in the second round. They’ve suffered Game 5 defeats in each of the last six conference-semifinal appearances. Their most recent ones came in the last two seasons.

Last year, the Sixers were tied at 2 through four games with the Miami Heat. But the Heat won the series with victories in Games 5 and 6. In 2021, they stood at 2-2 against the Hawks. The Sixers lost Game 5 and ended up losing the series in seven games.

“We’re not thinking about last year or the year before. That’s wasted energy,” said Rivers, who is in his third season coaching the Sixers. “What is that going to do? It’s not even the same team playing. We don’t even have half the guys that were here, but the will to want to win and advance is big. You’ve got to make sure that doesn’t overtake your brain.”

» READ MORE: Sixers vs. Boston Celtics Game 4 takeaways: Philly grit, a no-call, fatigue fight

The Sixers would definitely get a boost Tuesday if James Harden plays well.

The point guard averaged 43.5 points and 6.5 three-pointers in the two victories. However, his averages dropped to 14 points and one three-pointer in the two losses. Harden combined to shoot 5-for-28 in those games.

They’ll also benefit from a solid fourth quarter from Joel Embiid.

The newly-minted MVP finished with 34 points and a game-high 13 rebounds and four assists Sunday in the 116-115 overtime victory in Game 4. However, Embiid struggled in the fourth quarter, making just 1 of 6 shots in his third game playing with a sprained right knee. He was noticeably fatigued after three quarters.

Playing with a right knee brace, Embiid had trouble getting lift in the fourth quarter.

“Unfortunately for him, it’s the cost of doing business when you’re not healthy,” Rivers said. “So I think we’ll monitor that part, obviously. If we think he can’t perform because of that, we’ll make a change. But listen, they played seven and a half [players]. We played six and a half guys. I think that’s where we’re at right now.”

» READ MORE: Resetting Sixers-Celtics series odds after four games

The Sixers are going to have to do a solid job of containing Jaylen Brown. The shooting guard has been the most consistent Celtic during the series. He’s averaging 23.5 points while shooting 40.9% on three-pointers. He also did a solid job of shutting down Harden in Games 2 and 3. Meanwhile, forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.3 points and 11.5 rebounds in the series for Boston.

» READ MORE: The Sixers were out of gas, out of luck, out of time. Now, they’re alive.

Rivers wants the Sixers to be aware of the circumstances during the game.

“You can play hard,” Rivers said, “but if you don’t play hard and smart, you’re going to get beat. We’re going to show that today [during film study.] There were a couple times that we really did a hard thing that wasn’t very smart and so you’ve got to do both.

“You got to have your composure at the same time that you’re playing all-out.”