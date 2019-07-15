The 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets in a preseason game on Oct. 11 at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
This matchup will come three days after the Sixers entertain the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association in an exhibition game at Wells Fargo Center.
The Hornets finished 39-43 this past season, just missing the playoffs. The Sixers won all four of last season’s regular-season meetings by a combined 10 points.
However, this Charlotte team will have a different vibe. That’s because Terry Rozier has replaced three-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker as the team’s franchise point guard after this month’s sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.
Rozier signed a three-year, $58 million deal with the Celtics and was traded to the Hornets for Walker. Charlotte also received a protected 2020 second-round draft pick from the Celtics in exchange for Walker and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
Rozier averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 35.4 percent on three-pointers during his four-year tenure with the Celtics. With Kyrie Irving sidelined, he excelled as Boston’s starting point guard in the 2018 playoffs.
The 16th-overall pick of the 2015 draft averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during that postseason.
He will square off against a former teammate in Al Horford. The Sixers post player spent the past seasons with the Celtics, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks there.
The Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference title this season.