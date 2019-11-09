DENVER — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 100-97 setback to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at the Pepsi Center.
Best performance: I had to give this Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets center outscored the Sixers, 16-13, in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 26 points. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. The All-Star’s biggest shot was a 20-foot jumper that gave Denver a 98-97 lead with 2.2 seconds left.
Worst performance: This goes to Gary Harris. The Nuggets shooting guard finished with five points on 2-for-9 shooting.
Best defensive performance: This was a tough one, but I gave it to Paul Millsap. The power forward was one of three Nuggets that finished with two steals and two blocks on this night. However, he had a key steal and key block to help jumpstart Denver’s fourth-quarter comeback.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to Sixers’ fourth-quarter three-point shooting. They made just 1 of 8 foul shots for 12.5 percent.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting through the first three quarters. They made 12 of 18 threes for 66.7 percent.
Worst of the worst: I had to give to this the Sixers’ fourth-quarter meltdown. They were up by 21 points with 11 minutes, 1 second remain before forgetting how to play team basketball. That led to things falling totally apart for the squad.