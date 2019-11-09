DENVER — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 100-97 setback to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at the Pepsi Center.

Best performance: I had to give this Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets center outscored the Sixers, 16-13, in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 26 points. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. The All-Star’s biggest shot was a 20-foot jumper that gave Denver a 98-97 lead with 2.2 seconds left.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, front, drives past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 100-97.
David Zalubowski / AP
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, front, drives past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 100-97.

Worst performance: This goes to Gary Harris. The Nuggets shooting guard finished with five points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Best defensive performance: This was a tough one, but I gave it to Paul Millsap. The power forward was one of three Nuggets that finished with two steals and two blocks on this night. However, he had a key steal and key block to help jumpstart Denver’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Worst statistic: I had to give it to Sixers’ fourth-quarter three-point shooting. They made just 1 of 8 foul shots for 12.5 percent.

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting through the first three quarters. They made 12 of 18 threes for 66.7 percent.

Worst of the worst: I had to give to this the Sixers’ fourth-quarter meltdown. They were up by 21 points with 11 minutes, 1 second remain before forgetting how to play team basketball. That led to things falling totally apart for the squad.