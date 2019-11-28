Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 97-91 victory over to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: I’m giving this award to Joel Embiid even on a night that Sixers teammate Matisse Thybulle made all five of his shots. Embiid finished with game highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds to go with two blocks two nights after being held scoreless against the Toronto Raptors.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Richaun Holmes. The former Sixers center was Embiid’s punching bag on this night. Holmes, who starts for the Kings, got dunked on by Embiid on the game’s first possession. Things went downhill from there. He finished with three points on 1-for-4 shooting and graded out with a game-worst minus-21.
Best defensive performance: This award goes to Thybulle. The rookie had a game-high four steals to go with two blocks. He also made things hard for Kings guard Buddy Hield.
Worst statistic: This goes to Philly’s three-point shooting. The Sixers made just 5 of 26 three-pointers for 19.2%.
Best statistic: This goes to Thybulle shooting 5-for-5 from the field and making three three-pointers.
Best of the best: I gave this to the Sixers improving to 8-0 at home.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to Josh Richardson sitting out the second half with right hamstring tightness. This was Richardson’s third game back after missing two games (San Antonio Spurs on Friday and New York Knicks on Nov. 20) with right hip flexor tightness.