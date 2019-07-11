LAS VEGAS – So much for Matisse Thybulle not being able to shoot.
That was the knock on the 76ers’ first-round pick during the predraft process. Draft analysts raved over his stout defense but said he had some developing to do when it comes to making perimeter shots.
That hasn’t been the case here at the NBA Summer League.
Thybulle made 2 of 4 three-pointers in Wednesday’s 96-81 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He’s shooting 39.1 percent (9 of 23) from beyond the arc in the four games played here. That’s second on the team behind sharpshooting second-round pick Marial Shayok (41.1 percent) for players with more than two attempts.
“Someone on the Pistons said, ‘Hey bro, they told me you couldn’t shoot,’ ” Thybulle said. “I’m like, ‘That’s what everyone has been saying. I don’t know where they got this idea that I can’t shot.’
“But I hope that I proved a little bit now that I’m a decent shooter.”
Knowing what he’s capable of, the 6-foot-5 swingman was never worried about the label. For him, it was just a matter of convincing everyone.
Thybulle is averaging 12.0 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the floor. He has made 9 of 10 foul shots and leads the team with eight steals.
However, his shot came into question after he made just 30.5 percent of his three-pointers this past season at the University of Washington. He shot 35.8 percent from that distance during his four-year career. But even on draft night, he expressed confidence in his shot and gave the impression that his percentage was misleading.
“As I said before, three-point shooting, three-and-D, I feel I can fit into that right off the bat,” he said on June 21. “I took a step back in college and allowed some of the teammates to score and that shows with my offensive numbers, but three-point shooting comes naturally to me and I am excited to do it.”
In other news, the Sixers announced Thursday that Mike Scott has signed his two-year, $9.8 million contract to remain with the team.