Dewan Hernandez was suspended from playing for the University of Miami this past season by the NCAA due to dealings with an agent, but he has been making up for the inactivity with an extremely busy NBA pre-draft schedule.
That schedule took him to Camden on Thursday where he was among six players participating in the 76ers pre-draft workout at their practice facility. The Sixers pick No. 24 in the first round of the June 20 NBA draft and Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54 in the second round.
For Hernandez it was his 16th pre-draft workout. He also participated in the NBA combine in Chicago.
“It is a grind,” Hernandez said in an interview with The Inquirer after the workout. “I want to play at the next level so I need every opportunity I can get.”
Miami held him out of its games until the NCAA ruled on Jan. 28 that he would not only have to miss the 2018-2019 season, but also 40 percent of next season.
At that point, Hernandez, a 6-foot-10, 232-pound junior, decided he would turn pro.
He trained for the next several months before attending the combine May 15-17.
Before the combine he had four workouts with NBA teams and since has participated in 12 others.
The schedule isn’t over.
Hernandez says he will work out Friday for the New York Knicks and then have a repeat workout in Cleveland on June 17. The workout in Cleveland is his only one with a team twice.
A former McDonald’s All-American, Hernandez averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman at Miami in 2016-17. During his sophomore season he averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while starting all 32 games for a Miami team that lost to eventual Final Four squad Loyola-Chicago in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
Hernandez’s eligibility came into question late in 2018 when his name was linked to Christian Dawkins, one of the defendants in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
He said he has discussed this situation in his interviews with NBA teams.
“They want to know what happened and I don’t have a problem with that,” Hernandez said.
He also felt he should have been allowed to play.
“The NCAA didn’t handle it right,” he said.
Hernandez says he is encouraged by the feedback he has received from NBA teams.
One of those teams was the Sixers.
Unprompted, Sixers senior vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley mentioned Hernandez and potential first round pick Luka Samanic as being impressive in Thursday’s workout.
“A couple of standouts probably Hernandez and Samanic, they played well,” Eversley said.
Eversley then explained what he liked about Hernandez’s game.
“Hernandez on the defensive end was pretty effective,” Eversley said. “He has great timing, is a terrific athlete, is real bouncy, he has great length.”
Eversley feels that Hernandez can play either power forward and in some small-ball lineups, center in the NBA. The Sixers executive says it wasn’t ideal not seeing Hernandez play in college this year, but the there was plenty of previous tape on him, all the way back to high school. And of course, there was the combine.
“It was the first time we saw him in a while and I thought he performed really well,” Eversley said.
Hernandez says the combine allowed him not only exposure but to play in a five-on-five setting.
“The combine was good for me,” Hernandez said. “Scouts hadn’t seen me play in over a year. so it was a great opportunity for me to showcase my game and how much I developed.”
Hernandez is listed in some mock drafts as a late second rounder. He says the feedback he is getting that his stock is rising.
One thing is for sure: Wwth 16 workouts, he has been getting plenty of feedback with more to come.