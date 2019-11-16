Best performance: Danilo Gallinari gets this on a night he scored a season-high 28 points. The Thunder power forward was Mr. Efficient, shooting 7-for-11 — including going 3 of 5 on three-pointers — and making all 11 of his foul shots. The 31-year-old also had 7 rebounds. Seven of his points came in overtime where he drained a clutch three-pointer and made four foul shots.