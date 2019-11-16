OKLAHOMA CITY — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 127-119 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Best performance: Danilo Gallinari gets this on a night he scored a season-high 28 points. The Thunder power forward was Mr. Efficient, shooting 7-for-11 — including going 3 of 5 on three-pointers — and making all 11 of his foul shots. The 31-year-old also had 7 rebounds. Seven of his points came in overtime where he drained a clutch three-pointer and made four foul shots.
Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz gets this award for the second consecutive game. This time, the Sixers reserve swingman shot 1 of 7 en route to finishing with 3 points. He graded out in minus-8 in 25 minutes, 42 seconds of action.
Best bounce-back performance: Tobias Harris had 21 points while making 3 of 4 three-pointers to snap his three-point shooting slump. The Sixers forward had missed 23 consecutive attempts in his previous six games.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being active and making the Sixers he defended work hard for shots. The Thunder shooting guard had a co-game-high 2 steals.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to the Sixers’ fouls. Philly committed 43 fouls and had two key players — Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons — foul out in overtime.
Best statistic: This goes to the Thunder for shooting 85.4% from the foul line. In addition to Gallinari going 11-for-11, Chris Paul went 12-for-12.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the projected NBA title contending Sixers suffering their second straight loss and fifth in seven games. The last two losses came to struggling teams.
Best of the best: This goes to the Thunder’s overtime performance. OKC outscored the Sixers, 20-12. The Thunder shot 71.4% (5 of 7) from the field and made all 8 of their foul shots.