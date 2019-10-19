Terry Harris, who projects as a wing in pro ball, was an undersized power forward last season as a fifth-year senior at North Carolina A&T. He shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers last season and 39 percent for his career. He averaged 8.1 points and 20.6 minutes last season, as the Aggies used a 13-man rotation. No player averaged more than 9.1 points.