The 76ers signed the younger brother of Tobias Harris on Saturday.
Terry Harris, a 6-foot-6, 217-pounder, notched a one-year non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 with the ball club. The squad also signed former Temple point guard Shizz Alston Jr. and Julian Washburn to Exhibit 10 contracts.
All three will be waived before the Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to reduce NBA rosters to 17 players, which includes two two-way deals. The Sixers will hold the trio’s G-League rights for the Delaware Blue Coats.
The moves come one day after the Sixers released Exhibit 10 players Haywood Highsmith, Christ Koumadje, and Isaiah Miles.
Terry Harris was a candidate to get selected late in the second round of June’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center. He had solid workouts for the Sixers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.
Tobias Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain with the Sixers in June.
Terry Harris, who projects as a wing in pro ball, was an undersized power forward last season as a fifth-year senior at North Carolina A&T. He shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers last season and 39 percent for his career. He averaged 8.1 points and 20.6 minutes last season, as the Aggies used a 13-man rotation. No player averaged more than 9.1 points.
Alston was a first-team all-American Athletic Conference and all-Big 5 selection. He paced the Big 5 and AAC with a 19.7 scoring average. The Philly native also averaged 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds, and started every game for the Owls the past three seasons.
Washburn, a forward, played for the Memphis Hustle of the G-League this past season.