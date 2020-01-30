ATLANTA — Al Horford will miss Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The 76ers power forward is sidelined with soreness in his left knee.
The team said that Horford is sitting out for precautionary reasons and is likely to play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at TD Garden.
Meanwhile, Ben Simmons missed Thursday morning’s shootaround with a mild upper respiratory illness. He’s listed as probable for the game against the Hawks (12-36). Mike Scott, who has a sore right knee, has been cleared to play.
Horford is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 44 games. This will be the fifth game he has missed this season.
Philly rested him in the first game of back-to-back nights on Nov. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nov. 29 at the New York Knicks. Then he was sidelined with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness on consecutive nights: Dec. 12 at Boston and Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans.
The Sixers (31-17) are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. However, they have a disappointing 9-15 road record. The Hawks are 7-16 at home.
If available, Saturday will mark the first time Horford plays in Boston since leaving the Celtics to sign with the Sixers in July. Horford spent the past four seasons in Boston, garnering All-Star honors during the 2017-18 season.