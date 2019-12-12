BOSTON — The 76ers treated Al Horford for left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness Thursday. As a result, the power forward is listed as questionable for that night’s game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Horford did, however, participate in the team’s morning shootaround for the matchup. If he is available to play, it will mark Horford’s first game back here since leaving the Celtics this summer to sign a free-agent deal with the Sixers.
The 33-year-old spent three seasons with the Celtics, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks. He garnered his fifth All-Star selection in Boston during the 2017-18 season. His other four selections came as member of the Atlanta Hawks.
Through 23 games with the Sixers, Horford is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
Meanwhile, the team reassigned Zhaire Smith back to its NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The laceration on his right leg is healing. So the second-year player is ramping up his on-court activity. He’s expected to return to action in Saturday’s Blue Coats game against the Raptors 905 in Ontario, Canada.
Smith has yet to play for the Sixers this season. However, he’s averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists through seven games for the Blue Coats.