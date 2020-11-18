Green averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from three-point range during the regular reason. He struggled in the postseason. The 33-year-old even received threats via social media after missing the potential series-winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers ended up defeating the Miami Heat in six games, marking Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. He won the 2019 title as a member of the Toronto Raptors.