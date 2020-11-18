The 76ers just corrected their spacing issues and dumped a massive salary.
The Sixers acquired the sharpshooting Danny Green, along with Terrance Ferguson, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a future first-rounder, a second-rounder and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, league sources confirmed.
The picks are a 2025 first-rounder, protected slots No. 1 through 6, and the 34th overall pick in Wednesday’s virtual NBA draft. If the first-round pick doesn’t convey, it’s protected 1 through 4 in 2026. If it still doesn’t convey, it becomes a 2027 second-round pick.
ESPN first reported the news of the trade.
This move enabled the Sixers to get out from underneath Horford’s massive contract. The 34-year-old had three seasons left on the four-year, $97 million guaranteed contract he signed in free agency last season. The power forward/center could have made up to $109 million with championship bonuses.
But the five-time All-Star wasn’t a great fit while playing alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The belief was the Sixers would trade Horford this offseason if they were able to send his contract to another team in return for shooting.
The Sixers get a sharpshooter in Green, regarded as one of the league’s top three-point shooters.
This, however, marks the second time he’s been traded this week. The Thunder acquired Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroder on Monday.
Green averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from three-point range during the regular reason. He struggled in the postseason. The 33-year-old even received threats via social media after missing the potential series-winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers ended up defeating the Miami Heat in six games, marking Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. He won the 2019 title as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Green shot 36.4% from three in this past postseason, but he’s shooting 40.0% in 688 career regular-season games.