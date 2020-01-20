NEW YORK — Al Horford will play for the Sixers in their 3 p.m. matinee Monday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, two days after spraining his hand.
Meanwhile, two-way center Norvel Pelle is not with the team as a way to preserve his time with the Sixers. The reserve has one day remaining on the maximum number of days (45) the Sixers are allowed to have him on the team in his two-way deal. The initial plan was to sign him to the 15-man roster or release him after his 45 days.
Horford sprained his left (non-shooting) hand in Saturday’s 90-87 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He will start his seventh game at center while Joel Embiid is sidelined after tearing a ligament in his left ring finger.
Horford hurt his hand while being fouled by Reggie Bullock and falling hard on it with 6 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter. During a timeout, Horford rocked back and forth on the bench, seemingly in pain. His hand was looked at as he walked on the court after the timeout. He remained in the game for a little while before his scheduled sub-out.
Horford’s hand was wrapped in what appeared to be a compression towel while he was out of the game. He returned to the game with 7:59 to play.
“It was definitely uncomfortable,” he said after the game. “... In this game, you always play through injuries. I just want to make sure I did what I could. We will see where I am at tomorrow and hopefully get to go for Monday.”
Horford, who usually starts at power forward, is averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. Pelle is averaging 2.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 11.1 minutes in 13 appearances.
Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game because of hamstring tightness.