Al Horford is listed as questionable for the 76ers’ 6 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.
The Sixers’ power forward has missed his team’s last two games, because of left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness. He was the only Philly player listed on Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. NBA injury report for Sunday’s games.
The 33-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block in 23 games after signing a free-agent deal with the Sixers in July. Mike Scott started in place of the five-time All-Star the past two games.
The Sixers take an Eastern Conference second-best record of 20-7 into their matchup with the Nets (13-12). Philly would look to win consecutive road games for the first time since winning their first three away games of the season. The Sixers’ last road game was an emotional 115-109 win over the Celtics on Thursday.
The Nets, meanwhile, are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They are coming off Saturday’s 110-102 road loss to the Toronto Raptors.