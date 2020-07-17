I need to see if the Sixers plan to use Horford when he’s playing alongside Simmons and Embiid. They say the chemistry improved. I need to see if that’s the case four games into the seeding slate. I need to see if guys continue to buy-in once they realize they’re no longer in the rotation. I need to see if Simmons will actually shoot three-pointers in games. And I need to see what type of mindset Embiid is in.