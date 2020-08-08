KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 108-101 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night in HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Best performance: Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both led the Sixers in scoring thanks to second-half outbursts. But Alec Burks gets this award for being solid throughout in what was his best performance as a Sixer. Burks, who was acquired in a February trade from the Golden State Warriors, finished with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting - including a game-high 3 three-pointers - to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 turnover in 27 minutes, 31 seconds. The backup point guard had a plus-12 and excelled in the pick-and-roll. The 22 points were the most he’s scored as a Sixer.
Worst performance: Talk about an easy decision. Terrence Ross failed to score a point for the first time since doing it on Oct. 24, 2017 against the Brooklyn Nets. Back then, he missed all five of his shots. But on this night, he went 0-for-10 from the field and misfiring on four three-point attempts. Ross did finish with 2 steals and a block. But the sharpshooter’s failure to score a point canceled out anything he did on defense.
Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this, in part, for being the reason Ross failed to score. The Sixers rookie made things stuff for the eighth-year veteran and, like Thybulle, former University of Washington standout. Thybulle’s defense was huge, considering how Ross routinely kills the Sixers. Even after going 0-for-4 Friday, he’s shooting 43.0% on three-pointers In 24 games against Philly. Thybulle also finished with a game-high 2 blocks and a team-high 2 steals.
Worst statistic: I hate to pile it on, but it would be fake news to not give this award to Ross’ 0-for-10 shooting.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers committing just nine turnovers. That’s a major sign of progress, considering they have 21 in last Saturday’s first seeding game.
Worst of the worst: You have to give this Embiid’s effort in the first half. He was far from the dominant player he was in the first three seeding games. He had six points on 3-for-8 shooting to go with 7 rebounds and 2 turnovers while appearing lethargic and settling too much for jumper.
Best of the best: This goes to Embiid’s third-quarter performance. That’s when he woke up from his deep slumber, and scored 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting and making 6 of 8 foul shots.