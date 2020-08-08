Best performance: Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both led the Sixers in scoring thanks to second-half outbursts. But Alec Burks gets this award for being solid throughout in what was his best performance as a Sixer. Burks, who was acquired in a February trade from the Golden State Warriors, finished with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting - including a game-high 3 three-pointers - to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 turnover in 27 minutes, 31 seconds. The backup point guard had a plus-12 and excelled in the pick-and-roll. The 22 points were the most he’s scored as a Sixer.