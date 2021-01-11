ATLANTA — The NBA’s non-bubble pandemic season is starting to hit a little snag.
The NBA postponed Monday night’s New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks contest and Tuesday’s Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls games in accordance to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols. This comes after Sunday’s Celtics home game against the Miami Heat was postponed and last month’s season-opener postponement of the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City game.
While the 76ers haven’t had any postponements, they know firsthand about the protocols. They played with seven players in Saturday’s 115-102 home loss to the Denver Nuggets. They will have nine available bodies in Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
As of Sunday, 29 players league-wide are subject to the health and safety protocol, according to ESPN. The Sixers have five of them. Seth Curry has tested positive. Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier must adhere to the protocols after contact tracing. They, along with Curry, sat at the same table during this past Thursday’s team meeting.
But after Monday’s game, the short-handed Sixers will entertain the short-handed Heat in a two-game series on Tuesday and Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.
Isaiah Joe isn’t questioning why the league is playing games amid what’s going on. The Sixers’ rookie talked about how players are constantly being monitored and tested twice a day.
“I think it’s just one of those things over time it is going to come together,” said the previously seldom-used guard, who started and played 44 minutes, 51 seconds on Saturday due to the Sixers’ lack of numbers.
“The league is doing a very good job,” he added of the postponed game. “They adjust to the situation. So as long as they’re trying I feel like that’s the best for the players.”
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are meeting Monday to modify the league’s protocols.
Joe said he feels safe on the court. The shooting guard added that he trusts the system of constantly testing the players. He also trusts the other teams are doing things the right way.
However, he’s been keeping up to date with the recent number of players being sidelined due to COVID-related protocols and game postponements.
“Regardless of our situation, we still go about our day the same way,” Joe said. “We still go about our routines, our shootaround and prepare for these games like we prepared for the last game.
“Hopefully this COVID situation gets under control. But we are just going to continue to do what we do and trust the medical staff and all the testing.”
Things are not coming along as smoothly as they did at last summer’s NBA restart. Back then, the Sixers were among 22 of the league’s 30 teams that arrived at Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, Fla. in early July to complete the season. The bubble concluded on Oct. 11 with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Instead of staying in a bubble, teams are playing games in home arenas. That enables players to be at home with family members and friends. They can order and eat food from whichever restaurants are still open and serving. So there’s that freedom they didn’t have inside the bubble, but it has also led to violations of the health and safety protocols.