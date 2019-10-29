ATLANTA — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 105-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at State Farm Arena.
Best performance: Only a fool wouldn’t give this award to Joel Embiid. Last I checked, my mama didn’t raise a fool.
The Sixers center was in straight beast mode against the Hawks, finishing with game highs of 36 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to go with one block. Embiid scored six consecutive points during one key stretch of the fourth quarter. And he sank two foul shots with 5.3 seconds left to give the Sixers their 105-103 advantage.
Worst performance: This was a tough one. But I had to give it to Cam Reddish. The Hawks rookie shooting guard out of Duke and Westtown School scored four points on 2-for-7 shooting. He had two steals, but the Norristown native also had two turnovers and graded out at a minus-3.
Best defensive performance: This was very, very, very tough. But this goes to rookie Matisse Thybulle. The reserve guard had a game-high four steals and two blocks.
Worst statistic: As bad as the combined turnovers (43) were, I had to give this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They missed 30 of 41 threes.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ blocking 11 shots. Al Horford had four blocks. Josh Richardson had three, followed by Thybulle (two), Embiid (1) and Ben Simmons (1).
Worst of the worst: This goes to the referees’ ejecting Mike Scott after he picked up a Flagrant 2 foul for driving a shoulder into Damian Jones on a Jones breakaway with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the first half.
One could argue that the ejection call was a bit excessive. Scott didn’t use his hands, and Jones didn’t fall to the floor on the play. The players even shook hands before Scott headed to the locker room.