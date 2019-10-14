The 76ers will be minus two starters and a key reserve in Tuesday night‘s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
All-Star point guard Ben Simmons will miss the game because of lower-back tightness. Five-time All-Star post player Al Horford has a scheduled off day and reserve swingman James Ennis will miss the game with a right calf strain.
Ennis was hurt in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Orlando Magic. He sat out the second half for precautionary reasons.
Simmons dealt with back tightness last season. He noticed tightness during and after Sunday‘s game.
The Sixers are 3-0 in the preseason. The Pistons are 2-1.