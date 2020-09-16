Simmons led the league in total steals (115) and average steals per game (2.1) despite missing the final eight games leading into the shutdown with a pinched nerve in his lower back. He was second in the league in deflections (216) and third in average deflections per game (four). The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder also averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.