His injury does not come at a good time. The Sixers are already without Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Curry tested positive for the virus. Harris, Milton, Thybulle, and Poirier are out because of contact tracing. The four players sat a table with Curry during a team meeting on Thursday.